Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber Collaboration Dropping Tomorrow
October 3, 2019
TMZ revealed that Dan + Shay are releasing a new song on Friday, featuring Justin Bieber and now we know a little more info about the tune.
According to “Billboard,” the song is called “10,000 Hours,” and was written by Dan + Shay, Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd.
The tune is the first single off the country duo’s upcoming self-titled third album, which so far doesn’t have a release date.
Dan + Shay has confirmed that Bieber is on their new single with a post on Instagram.
New music. Wedding music. @DanAndShay and this guy. FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/RQJ5ervLvF— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 2, 2019