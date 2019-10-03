Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber Collaboration Dropping Tomorrow

October 3, 2019
Chuck Rachael Grunwald Morning Show Jessie
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© PictureGroup

Categories: 
Country
Music

TMZ revealed that Dan + Shay are releasing a new song on Friday, featuring Justin Bieber and now we know a little more info about the tune. 

According to “Billboard,” the song is called “10,000 Hours,” and was written by Dan + Shay, Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd.

The tune is the first single off the country duo’s upcoming self-titled third album, which so far doesn’t have a release date. 

Dan + Shay has confirmed that Bieber is on their new single with a post on Instagram. 

 

@justinbieber | 10.4.19

A post shared by Dan + Shay (@danandshay) on

Tags: 
Dan + Shay
Justin Bieber
10
000 Hours
Collaboration
new music