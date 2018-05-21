Dan + Shay Announce New Self-Titled Album

Dan + Shay fans have something to look forward to next month. The duo just announced their new self-titled album will drop June 22nd.

The album will feature 11 tracks including their hit “Tequila” and new single “Speechless,” as well as a collaboration with Kelly Clarksoncalled “Keeping Score.” Check out the track list below.

The duo also released a new video for “Speechless,” which features clips from each member's wedding day. “We both got married last year, and wrote a song about the moment we first saw our beautiful brides walking down the aisle,” the duo revealed on Instagram. “It’s called #SPEECHLESS.”