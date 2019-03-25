Dan + Shay Donate Merch Proceeds To Flood Victims

Dan + Shay is doing what they can to help folks affected by the recent floods in the Midwest. The duo recently brought their tour to Omaha, Nebraska and announced they will be donating proceeds from their merchandise sales to the American Red Cross.

“We met some of the people that have been affected and are hurting from this massive disaster, and we knew that we needed to give back," Dan Smyers shares. "Just before the end of the show, we announced it from the stage. We’re thrilled to play a small part in helping rebuild the community.”