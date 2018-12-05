Dan + Shay Give Rockin' Performance on CMA Country Christmas Special

Dan + Shay take part in the Monday (December 10th) night's airing of CMA Country Christmas on ABC. This is the duo's second year to participate in the special, and Dan Smyers tells us he and Shay Mooney decided to jazz up their performance a bit this time around. "We're changing it up a little bit this year. Everybody's fallen in love with these Christmas songs over generations and generations. Traditionally we've stuck pretty true to the song. This year we spiced it up a little bit. We're doing a little bit of a different arrangement on 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' and it's gonna be fun. It's a little more rockin' and we're moving around a little bit more than we traditionally do in the past. We've kind of stuck at the mic, tried to look stoic, blue-steeled a little bit in between lines and we're gonna be cruising around having a lot of fun, so it's a little different but hopefully the fans like it. We're excited about it."

CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Reba McEntire, airs at 8 p.m. ET.

The show also features performances by Old Dominion, Brett Eldredge, Martina McBride, Dustin Lynch, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall and Amy Grant, among others.