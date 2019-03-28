Dan + Shay To Open For Shawn Mendes In Australia
Dan + Shay’s songs have been enjoying some crossover success, and now they’re getting ready to play for more of a pop audience. The duo has been tapped to be special guests on Shawn Mendes’ tour of Australia.
The trek, which also features Australian artist Ruel, kicks off October 23rd in Perth, wrapping with a two-night stand, November 2nd and 3rd in Sydney.
Excited to have @DanAndShay and @oneruel each joining me on some of the Australia & NZ dates! Plus more tickets added to all shows x https://t.co/qAZaGltX45 pic.twitter.com/D4xZDadRuD— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 27, 2019