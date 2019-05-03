Dan & Shay Sang At Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Wedding

Dan + Shay played a role in the surprise wedding of the year! Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney sang their hit "Speechless" acoustically while Sophie Turner walked down the aisle to marry Joe Jonas on Wednesday (May 1st) right after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The ceremony, which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator, was captured and Instagrammed live by EDM artist and producer Diplo.

“Speechless” is currently climing the charts at Top 40 radio and sits at No. 11 on the Hot AC Chart. The Double Platinum-certified single has sold more than 2.2 million track equivalents and has racked up over 300 million streams.

Dan + Shay performed "Speechless" with Tori Kelly live on the Billboard Music Awards, where they also took home the honor of Top Country Duo/Group.