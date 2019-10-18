Dan + Shay On Singing At Justin Bieber's Wedding

Dan + Shay performed at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding, and now they're opening up about what went down The wedding happened ahead of the pair releasing their Bieber collaboration "10,000 Hours," and apparently those at the bash were actually the first ones to hear it.

"It's awesome to get to attend their wedding and it was a blast, it was a really good time. And that was like the first place we debuted the song," Dan Smyers tells "Entertainment Tonight." "We obviously recorded it in the studio, but we never played it live in front of actual human beings. [But> Justin was like, 'Sing '10,000 hours,' we're like, 'OK, we'll try.'"

While Shay Mooney says they were really "just making up the words," Dan adds, "It was good though, it was really fun and people were out on the dance floor rocking. It was a good time."

Shay says they've always wanted to collaborate with Justin, who's "been a fan of country for a long time," explaining that they sent him the song not knowing if he'd be into it. But Shay says, "He loved the song, he's in a similar place in his life, just got married and so it was really cool to have that moment all together."