Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney And Wife Expecting Baby Boy

Congrats to Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and his wife, Hannah, who are expecting their second child! They announced the news, along with the fact that they're having another boy, on social media yesterday (Wednesday, August 21st). They made the reveal with a series of pictures and a short video starring their two-year-old son Asher, who said he was "having a baby brother!”

Shay wrote, “Celebrating a number 1 with baby number 2! Hannah and I have been dying to share the news. We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY! Bout to be a new duo in town."

This is the second round of good news for Shay and his musical partner Dan Smyers this week. Their current single, "All To Myself," sits at Number One on the country charts.

Dan + Shay continue on FGL's Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour tonight (Thursday, August 22nd) in Clarkston, MI.