Darius Rucker Says This Nickname Is Better Than Hootie

Darius Rucker has a habit of giving people nicknames. Obviously, we all know that everyone calls Darius, Hootie, from his time with Hootie and the Blowfish. But as popular as that was and still is, for Darius, the nickname he bestowed onto Steve Grunwald from WYCD's Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald, tops them all.

Here's the quick back story. 12 years ago, Rachael Hunter, Grunwald and Dr. Don were interviewing Darius Rucker at the radio station during his first radio tour. Darius was telling us the story of how he came up with the name for Hootie and the Blowfish. After the story was over he looked at Grunwald, who was wearing tight red long shorts (or Capris lol) with a white t-shirt, and said that he looked like Rolie Polie! Darius' kids were younger at that time and he was watching a lot of the Disney Channel with them. Rolie Polie Olie was one of their favorites. From that moment, the nickname stuck. Every time since then, Darius yells Rollie Pollie at the top of his lungs when he sees Grunwald.

Now fast forward to ACM's in Vegas. Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald interview Darius again. The first thing Darius says is, "Hey Rolie!" HAHAHA!

Thank you Darius for giving us your best and most favorite nickname.