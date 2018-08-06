Demi Lovato Breaks Silence Following Hospitalization

Demi Lovato is speaking out for the first time since being hospitalized last month following a rumored overdose. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she shares via Instagram. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

But she's also well aware of how lucky she is for all the support she's received. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she adds. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

What's next? The fight. Aside from thanking the staff at Cedars Sinai Medical Center Demi - while not detailing what's coming, is clearly focused on getting better. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," Demi notes. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."