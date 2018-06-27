Detroit Tigers Niko Goodrum Fouls Ball Off Foot, Then It Hits Him In Head

We interrupt all of your World Cup soccer highlights to show you the best header of the day yesterday.

Or at least the funniest.

And this header is presented by Detroit Tigers shortstop Niko Goodrum.

Watch this at-bat against the Oakland Athletics as Goodrum fouls a ball that drilled him and, as he is bent over in pain, the ball returns to plunk him right on the head.

#Tigers Niko Goodrum fouls a ball off his foot, then it hits him in the head. #MLB pic.twitter.com/oz2KBqXav6 — Matt Johnson (@MattJ_Sports) June 27, 2018

The 26-year-old took it well and laughed at his own misfortune immediately after. He was able to finish the at-bat and remained in the game.