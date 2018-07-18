Detroit Tops The Most Stressed Cities In The U.S.

Most Americans have plenty of stress in their life. A recent report suggested that stress affects more than 100 million people in the country, with work, family and relationships the biggest causes. Well, it turns out where you live could play a role in that stress, and a new report reveals which cities in the country are the best and worst at dealing with it.

Wallet Hub has just released their list of the Most and Least Stressed Cities in the Country. They looked at 180 cities across 37 key metrics including, average weekly work hours, divorce and suicide rates and more.

Topping the list as the most stressed city in the country is Detroit, which earns a 65.53 out of 100, and is number one for health and safety stress, and is in the top five for both financial and family stress. When it comes to work stress, Newark, New Jersey tops the list.

The Top Ten Most Stressed Cities In The Country

Detroit, MI

Newark, NJ

Cleveland, OH

Birmingham, Al

Toledo, OH

Baltimore, MD

Wilmington, DE

Milwaukee, WI

Gulfport, MI

St. Louis, MO

On the flipside, the least stressed city in the U.S. is Freemont, California, with a score of 25.93. It lands dead last for financial stress, and also close to the bottom for health and safety stress.

Ten Least Stressed Cities in the Country

Freemont, CA

Bismarck, ND

Sioux Falls, SD

Overland Park, KS

South Burlington, VT

Scottsdale, AZ

Irvine, CA

San Jose, CA

Madison, WI

Lincoln, NE

Fargo, ND

Plano, TX

Click here to see where your city falls on the list.