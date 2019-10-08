Detroit Youth Choir Is Set To Appear On The Kelly Clarkson Show!
October 8, 2019
The Detroit Youth Choir is set to appear today, Tuesday, on "The Kelly Clarkson Show!" The group won over America's hearts on this season of "America's Got Talent", coming in second place to Kodi Lee. Kelly herself got her own start on the talent competition show, "American Idol." The choir director, Anthony White will be at the show with a satellite appearence by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.
