Detroit Youth Choir Will Perform In Las Vegas With Kodi Lee

Detroit Youth Choir finished as runners up on this season of America's Got Talent! AGT just announced on Twitter that the Detroit Youth Choir will be performing in Las Vegas with the season's winner, Kodi Lee. They will be taking the stage at the Paris Casino Hotel starting on November 7th through November 10th. The choir got a shoutout from Michigan's very own Terry Crews on twitter, who wrote "WOW! Detroit Youth Choir just got booked on the Vegas Show at Paris Nov. 7-10".

The choir will also perform at the Lions halftime game against the Giants on October 27th.