Devin Dawson is engaged! He popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, Leah Sykes, on March 10th, their two-year dating anniversary. The couple visited one of Devin's favorite cities, San Francisco, where he dropped to one knee on the rooftop of the new Virgin Hotel. The owner is a friend of the singer's so the rooftop wasn't open to the public and Devin was able to have it filled with candles and arranged to have their song playing when they arrived.

He told People, “I grew up around San Francisco and she’s never been, so we made a trip out of it and I got to show her around one of my favorite cities in the world. I think she might have suspected that I would pop the question this weekend when I took her to all my favorite spots . . . but I wanted to try to surprise her when she least expected it. So I waited until late Saturday night . . . When it turned midnight (our anniversary), our good friends at Virgin Hotels let me take over their rooftop bar.”

Leah is now sporting a 1.75 carat round solitaire diamond, which Devin picked out and designed with a local jewelry maker.

Later this week, Devin plays a string of shows in Australia.