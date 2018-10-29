Dierks Bentley Announces “Burning Man Tour”

Dierks Bentley wrapped his “Mountain High Tour” earlier this month, but he’s already thinking about his next trek. In fact, he’s already announced it. The singer just revealed dates for his new “Burning Man Tour,” featuring special guests Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and his Nineties tribute group Hot Country King.

“I talked to Jon Pardi last April about the idea of going back on the road together one last time, and I am so happy that I can finally let our fans in on this,” Dierks shares. “I’m still coming off the high of playing Hollywood Bowl and the last tour but knowing that this Burning Man Tour with Pardi was out there waiting has been so awesome. We cannot wait to get back on the road!”

The tour kicks off January 17th in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, with dates confirmed through March 30th in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets go on sale Friday.