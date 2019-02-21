Dierks Bentley Drops New Single “Living”

Dierks Bentley has dropped a new single from his latest album “The Mountain.” The tune, “Living,” has just been released to radio, and Dierks says it was inspired by his life on the road.

“’Living’ started from the road, actually, and just the lack of living that you sometimes can do on a tour bus, right?,” he says. “The bar for living is so low as a musician on the road, so we really made it a personal challenge for me and the band to kind of like do more stuff during the day on the road.”

Dierks calls the song “the core of the album,” because of its theme of “gratitude and living life and making the most of every day.”