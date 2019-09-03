Dierks Bentley Got Ticketed For Fishing Without A License At Seven Peaks Festival
Dierks Bentley was in Colorado this weekend hosting his second annual Seven Peaks Festival, but still found time to get in a little fishing. Unfortunately he did so without a license, and wound up getting ticketed, sharing video of the moment on Instagram.
Earlier in the weekend Dierks actually showed off his catch, letting everyone know that while he caught three fish, fellow headliner Luke Bryan only caught one. But his boasting may have backfired because he soon ran afoul of the law, although Dierks didn’t seem to mind.
“Actually appreciate the ticket. Appreciate being treated like a regular person.,” Dierks captioned the video. “Appreciate what Colorado Parks and Wildlife does. I’ll be all licensed up next time!”
Day 3 off to a good start @sevenpeaksfest! #living (btw... @lukebryan only caught one and this is my third in 30 mins... not that it’s a competition... totally not... fishing and Seven Peaks is all about community and good vibes... but if it was a competition... I would be crushing him. But it’s not. But if... just saying)