Dierks Bentley Got Ticketed For Fishing Without A License At Seven Peaks Festival

Dierks Bentley was in Colorado this weekend hosting his second annual Seven Peaks Festival, but still found time to get in a little fishing. Unfortunately he did so without a license, and wound up getting ticketed, sharing video of the moment on Instagram.

Earlier in the weekend Dierks actually showed off his catch, letting everyone know that while he caught three fish, fellow headliner Luke Bryan only caught one. But his boasting may have backfired because he soon ran afoul of the law, although Dierks didn’t seem to mind.

“Actually appreciate the ticket. Appreciate being treated like a regular person.,” Dierks captioned the video. “Appreciate what Colorado Parks and Wildlife does. I’ll be all licensed up next time!”