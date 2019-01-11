Dierks Bentley Hits The Ice To Promote His “Burning Man Tour”

Dierks Bentley’s “Burning Man Tour” kicks off next week, and the singer just shared a hilarious promotional video for the trek, which has him taking the ice, but not for hockey.

The clip has Dierks and his tourmates, Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes, hitting the ice for some figure skating, and it was enough to impress Olympic skater Adam Rippon. He noted, “I am obsessed with skating’s newest star: ‪@Dierksbentley. You are such a beauty my friend him. Catch his 2019 Burning Man Tour which kicks off 1/17 in Canada with ‪@JonPardi and ‪@Tenilletownes."

Dierks was very grateful for the shout out, responding, “Studied a lot of your routines...and watched a lot of Blades of Glory! Ha,” adding, “Love to see you out at one of our shows. I’ll pack my skates, feathers and lace in case you want a have skate-off. Thanks Adam!” Check out the video to the right.

Dierks’s “Burning Man Tour” kicks off Thursday in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. .

Dierks is super excited to have Jon Pardi join him on the road once again. “Every time I have Jon Pardi on the road, I want him to come back out again,” he says. “We have so much fun together. I love his show."