Dierks Bentley Injured In Mountain Bike Accident

June 26, 2019
Dierks Bentley performs at Bridgestone Arena Friday, February 22, 2019

Dierks Bentley is dealing with a few bumps and bruises. The singer revealed in an interview with WMZQ that he was in the emergency room yesterday after injuring himself in a mountain bike accident in Colorado.

Turns out Dierks broke some bones in his hand in the accident, but it shouldn’t keep him from the stage, since he isn’t really playing guitar on stage during his current tour. He is worried about one thing. Seems he hurt his right hand, which is also the hand he uses to hold his beer.

We’re sure fans in Michigan are happy to hear he'll be okay to perform. Dierks’ “Burning Man Tour” hits Clarkston, Michigan on Saturday.

 

 

