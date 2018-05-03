Dierks Bentley Is Ready To Rock The Hoedown

Dierks Bentley will headline this year's WYCD Hoedown, June 1st at DTE Energy Music Theater. Joining him will be Brothers Osborne, LANco, High Valley, Jimmie Allen, Walker McGuire, Paulina Jayne and Tyler Rich.

Every time Dierks is in town, Grunwald (of Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald) gets dressed up in some ridiculous outfit. When Drunk on a Plane came out, Grunwald dressed in a flight attendant outfit that was a bout 2 sizes too small.

When Somewhere on a Beach came out, he showed a little more than anyone wanted to see in his "BAE Watch" Suit.

What will he dress like this year? Dierks discussed this when we were in Las Vegas for the ACM's.