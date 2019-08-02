Dierks Bentley Visits ‘Today’ Show, Leaves With New Puppy

Dierks Bentley visited the set of the "Today Show" yesterday and he left with an unexpected new family member. Dierks went ahead and adopted a new puppy during an on-camera segment called Dogust.

He was originally scheduled on the show to perform as part of the Today Citi Concert Series, and talked about his upcoming "Seven Peaks Music Festival," his family and more.

During the show, he was assigned a Border Collie mix pup named Goose to hold during the segment. The whole thing was geared toward encouraging people to adopt shelter dogs during the month of August. It was love at first sight for the country star, who ended up adopting the pooch right on the spot.