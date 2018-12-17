Dierks Bentley Will Appear On The Voice
December 17, 2018
Dierks Bentley is ending 2018 with a national TV appearance. He’ll perform “Burning Man” on The Voice Tuesday night. The top 10 single is still climbing the charts and is his second release from his ninth studio album, "The Mountain."
Dierks will have some time off before heading to Canada on January 17 to continue touring.
Dierks performs on @NBCTheVoice Finale Tuesday 8/7c on @NBC! #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/0CxRveBxNJ— Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) December 14, 2018