Dierks Bentley's Daughter Really Loves Jon Pardi

Dierks Bentley's kids love his music, but there's another country man at the top of his youngest daughter's list, and he's not sure how he feels about it.

Dierks Bentley talks about his daughter’s love for Jon Pardi. “My daughter, Jordan, loves Jon Pardi. I send pictures to Jon Pardi all the time or videos of her like listening to Jon Pardi or looking at a picture of Jon Pardi. Like, ‘This is weird, bro.’ She really loves Jon Pardi. The last tour we were on, he was out there, and he taught her how to lasso. And so, she’s always talking about that and talking about Jon Pardi.”

Dierks' daughter is only seven-years-old right now, so maybe she'll grow out of this crush.