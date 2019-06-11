Dierks Bentley's Son Will Not Be A Child Star

Dierks Bentley's five-year-old son Knox made his official debut on the small screen in his dad's latest video for "Living." While Dierks says Knox behaved like a total "pro" over the course of the multi-day shoot, he tells his child actor days are pretty much over. "He doesn't talk too much about it. My other two - my 10 and 8-year-old - they talk about it a lot cause they're like, 'When is it my turn to do a video with you.' They have their own songs picked out where Jordan wants to go mountain climbing for the song 'Mountain' so it's caused me some problems on that front, but, no, he hasn't talked about it too much which I think is good cause I really saw on that video shoot how you could be like a child star and get in all sorts of problems. You're giving him Skittles to kind of keep the energy going and I could see how in a few years that might be a bump or two to kind of . . . you know, so I'm glad it's just like, 'We're gonna get out of this now before it gets bad.'"

