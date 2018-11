Dumbo is ready to soar. Wednesday night, Disney released the first full-lengthy trailer for the live-action remake, directed by Tim Burton. The film stars Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito playing the parts of V. A. Vandevere, Colette Marchant, Holt Farrier and Max Medici, respectively. Dumbo is set to bow March 29.

Video of Dumbo Official Trailer