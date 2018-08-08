Disney Now Offers Adult Princess Makeovers

If you’ve always dreamed of being a Disney princess, now you can make it happen, at least for the day. Disney World is now offering adult princess makeovers at their park in Orlando. Their Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is a beauty salon that’s offered kids ages three to 12 the chance to be transformed into the princess of their choice. But now? Grown ups can get in on the fun with a Character Couture Package!

Appointments for the adults happen at the Senses Spa located within the Grand Floridian Resort, where stylists will transform your hair, makeup, and nails into a look inspired by classic characters. Guest services manager Joseph Motowidlak says they decided to start offering these “character couture makeovers” after seeing so many guests come to the parks with outfits and ensembles inspired by Disney characters.

“We really saw a need for some kind of transformative makeover experience for people of all ages,” he explains. “Something customized to allow guests to really enjoy their day on our property.”

So if you want to become a Disney princess, book your appointment at least two weeks before your trip to Orlando, these things book up fast. You can get a full package, which includes hair, makeup, and nail designs for $120.