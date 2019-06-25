Dixie Chicks Tease New Album

Dixie Chicks fans have been anxiously awaiting word of a new album, and they just got some info…sort of.

Over the weekend, Natalie Maines posted video from inside the studio, featuring all of the gals, using Insta filters, with each saying "Dixie Chicks. Album. Coming ..." But that's where things get iffy. They then turn the camera on a surprise guest turns up, Jack Antonoff, who adds, “Someday,” meaning who knows when it will come out.

When it does finally get released, it will be the first album of new Dixie Chicks material since 2006’s “Taking The Long Way.”