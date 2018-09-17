Dolly Parton Duets With Sia For New Movie Soundtrack

Dolly Parton has shared her collaboration with Sia, which will be featured on the upcoming soundtrack to the film “Dumplin’.” The track is a new take on Dolly’s classic tune "Here I Am."

"Well I sure am proud to share the first single from the Dumplin'soundtrack with y'all!,” Dolly tweeted. “I re-recorded 'Here I Am' with the incredible @Sia and I sure do hope you love it.”

Video of Here I Am (from the Dumplin&#039; Original Motion Picture Soundtrack [Audio])

The soundtrack to “Dumplin’” is set to drop November 30th. Check out the track to the right.