Dolly Parton Responds To Lil Nas X’s Remix Request

Lil Nas X seems to be all about the remixes, and continues to suggest artists he’d like to add to his Hot 100 hit “Old Town Road.” Well, the latest stars he’s going after is Dolly Partonand Megan Thee Stallion.

“Y’all think i can get Dolly Parton and Megan Thee Stallion on a Old Town Road remix?,” he tweeted, and he actually got a response from Dolly, although it wasn’t exactly a yes.

Dolly retweeted his post, and added a pink horse next to Lil Nas X’s black horse and Billy Ray Cyrus’ brown one, adding a horse and a unicorn emoji.