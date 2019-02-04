Dolly Parton Teams With Apple Music For “What Would Dolly Do?”

Dolly Parton has teamed with Apple Music for a new playlist series, titled “What Would Dolly Do?” The weekly series will feature Dolly’s picks of the best of country music’s past, present and future.

"For the first week, I wanted to make sure I shared some of my favorite songs from the artists who helped me make the Dumplin' soundtrack so special," Dolly shares, adding that she "also threw in a few of my own for good.”

Dolly’s first playlist features songs like Maren Morris’ “GIRL,” Kacey Musgraves’ “Dime Store Cowgirl,” Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me,” Dixie Chicks’ “Wide Open Spaces,” Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty,” and more, as well as Dolly tunes “Red Shoes,” and “Eagle When She Flies.”