Dolly Parton Teams Up With Hallmark Channel For 'Christmas At Dollywood'

Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park will be the setting for a new Hallmark movie called Christmas At Dollywood. ET Online reports that the movie will begin filming in the Smoky Mountains next month with actress Danica McKellar playing the lead role of Rachel Lewis, a New York City-based Broadway producer who takes a job producing a show to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood.

Dolly is also set to make an appearance in the movie.

Christmas At Dollywood is slated to premiere in December on the Hallmark Channel.