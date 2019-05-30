Dustin Lynch Helps With Grand Ole Opry Proposal
May 30, 2019
What better way for Dustin Lynch to show appreciation to the friends who encouraged him to sing, than to orchestrate a marriage proposal for them on stage at the Grand Ole Opry.
