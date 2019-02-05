Dustin Lynch Penned Song For Backstreet Boys' New Album

Dustin Lynch has a writing credit on the Backstreet Boys' brand new album, DNA. He co-wrote a song called "Just Like You Like It" along with country mega-writers Josh Kear and Ross Copperman, who produced Dustin's latest album, Current Mood.

Backstreet Boys have been dipping their toes in the country music pond for the last couple of years. The group scored first chart-topping country single in 2017 with "God, Your Mama and Me," a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line. They also toured with the duo, and teamed up with FGL again for an installment of CMT's Crossroads.

Backstreet Boys' DNA was released on January 25th and debuted at Number One on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.