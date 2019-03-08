Dustin Lynch Releases “Ridin’ Roads” From New EP

Dustin Lynch drops the three-song EP “Ridin’ Roads” today, which will give fans a taste of what to expect when he finally releases his fourth studio album, which is expected later this year. The EP features the just-released title track, with Dustin sharing, “This is one that’s gonna kick off the next chapter of music. It’s a great song for the summertime.”

Dustin tells “Billboard” the song, which he wrote with Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell, was inspired by pictures of his friends having “a rager in his farm truck,” and notes that it compliments his number one hit “Small Town Boy.”

“[‘Ridin’ Roads’ is> right down the lane of what this ‘Small Town Boy’ character says and does. This song fits that guy,” he explains. “I love the message of the song. It goes back to ‘Small Town Boy’ and reminds me of that guy in Tullahoma, Tennessee, that I was and still wish I was to an extent -- being able to go back home and enjoy country roads and ride around with friends.”