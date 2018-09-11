Eddie Montgomery Honors Troy Gentry On Anniversary Of His Death

This weekend marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Troy Gentry, and, in case you missed it, his partner Eddie Montgomery took to social media to honor the occasion.

“I’ll tell you what, there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t miss my brother in crime, T-Roy,” he shares on Instagram. “After looking to your left all these years, man … all the stuff with him and that big wooden spoon, stirring stuff up all the time, and pulling tricks and jokes. All the stuff that we’ve been through that we can’t put on camera, that everybody can’t see. That’s the good stories. He’d probably come kick my a** if I told some of them, so I better not! And plus, [Gentry’s widow> Angie would probably kick my a**, too.”

He adds, “Every time I think about you, brother, I’m smiling and I’m laughing, and I go back to the honky-tonk days, man…Gosh, man, I miss you, brother. I miss you a bunch.”