Eli Young Band Makes Sure Not To Forget Their Wives On Mother’s Day

The guys in Eli Young Band count on their wives to take care of everything at home when they are on the road, which is why it’s important to them that they don’t forget Mother’s Day.

Bassist Jon Jones says the guys in the band have some “really strong women at home keeping lights on,” noting, “So when there is just that one day, gotta make it special.”

Jones does admit that since they are so busy on the road they make sure not to wait until the last minute to plan something for their wives. He adds, “you have to do a little bit of pre-prep so you’re not ending up at the store getting the last dozen roses that are out there.”