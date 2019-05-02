Ellen DeGeneres Gives Blake Shelton A Proposal Clock

Ellen DeGeneres really thinks it’s about time Blake Sheltonasked girlfriend Gwen Stefani to marry him. In fact, on her show yesterday she gave Blake a gift she hopes will push him towards finally putting a ring on it.

During Blake’s appearance, Ellen gave Blake a clock, noting that she previously gave one to Jennifer Lopez to remind Alex Rodriguez the "clock is ticking,” and then A-Rod asked J.Lo soon after.

This time Ellen gave Blake a clock with his and Gwen’s face on it, with Ellen joking, "So, Mother's Day is coming up and I have something for you to give to her.” Blake’s response? “So you're saying ...there's a chance she's going to ask me to marry her? You're saying with this clock,” adding, “You see how I flipped it around and put it on her?"

But Ellen doesn’t seem to have a problem with that. "Now that she knows that you're waiting for her to ask, now that she's sees this, she'll ask you," she explains. "I'll call her tonight."