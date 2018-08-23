Eric Church And Chris Stapleton Pay Respect To Aretha Franklin

Recently, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin in concert, and now Eric Church has honored the Queen of Soul as well.

During the singer’s set at Country Thunder in Alberta, Canada, Eric opened his show with Aretha’s classic “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman.”

Video of Natural Woman-Aretha Franklin Tribute/Smoke A Little Smoke-Eric Church-Calgary,Alberta Aug.19, 2018

Chris Stapleton's tribute to Franklin during his recent performance at the Forum in Los Angeles, performing the Queen of Soul’s “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man.”

“She is the greatest singer that ever lived,” Chris told the crowd, adding, she was his “all-time favorite.” He then added, “I would never presume to sing an Aretha Franklin song but in tribute to her tonight, I’ll give it my best shot.”