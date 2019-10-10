Eric Church Donates To Schools Jog A Thon

October 10, 2019
Eric Church performs during Pepsi's Rock The South Festival in 2018

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Rock the South Festival

At a concert earlier this month in San Francisco, Eric Church noticed a 10-year-old girl named Makenna Wallace holding a sign requesting he sponsor her for her school's jog-a-thon fundraiser.

He brought the girl's neon green sign on stage, raised it to the crowd, read it out loud, and said, "I will sponsor you for your jog-a-thon." Then he added, "I like your shades, by the way," acknowledging that the youngster was sporting sunglasses very similar to Church's signature pair. 

He's now made good on that and cut a check for $10,000 to Wallace's school, Soulsbyville Elementary School. The money will go towards building a new playground at the school, for which Wallace had already raised $735 for after running around three miles for the initiative, prior to the concert. 

