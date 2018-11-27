Eric Church Is Ready For 3 Hour Shows On Double Down Tour

Eric Church is set to launch his new “Double Down” tour in January, and he says he took what he learned from his past tours when planning his new outing.

Eric says with his last tour he booked dates before he knew what he was going to do, which left him doing three hours shows four or five times a week, which was “tough physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually.”

With the “Double Down” tour, Eric still plans to put on such epic tours but he says they “booked it in a way that I think we can do that the best way,” going to one city and staying there a few nights. "Last time I went to Detroit, one of the best shows of the tour. On the bus that night how in the world are we gonna top this? Well one way to do it is to do 2 nights and it'll be 7 hours of music. Were just gonna stay there and make it about this spiritual, musical experience.”