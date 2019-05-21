Eric Church Set To Be First Artist To Play Solo At Nashville Stadium

Eric Church is about to make more history. For the first time in its 20+ year history, Music City’s Nissan Stadium will host a live show featuring a single artist with no opening act. Throughout his Double Down Tour, his shows have averaged 3 hours long and this will mark Eric’s first performance there.

The last time Eric Church played in Nashville, it was to a 19,000 arena crowd. For football games, the stadium hold upward of 65,000.

Just last year, Kenny Chesney set the concert capacity record with over 55,000 fans in attendance. The concert takes place this weekend, Saturday, May 25.