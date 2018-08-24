Faith Hill, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson And Many More Stars To Perform At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week will be one that is worthy of the Queen of Soul. The Franklin family has announced that as many as 19 artists are set to perform at the service, including Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan and Jennifer Hudson, who Aretha handpicked to play her in an upcoming biopic on her life.

The funeral will be held August 31st at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, with Fantasia, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, the Clark Sisters and Jennifer Holliday also set to perform.

The service, officiated by Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, will be a private affair and not open to the public. As we previously told you, the public will get a chance to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul. An open viewing for the public will take place from 9am to 9pm on August 28th and 29th at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Meanwhile, TMZ report that another memorial for Aretha will be held at Chene Park Amphitheatre in Detroit on August 30th at 6 pm, which will also feature a huge lineup of performers, including The Four Tops, Gladys Knight, Johnny Gill, Ron Isley and more. According a post by a friend of Aretha's the event is free and open to the public but tickets are required for admission and will be available online through Ticketmaster beginning Monday at 10:00 am ET.