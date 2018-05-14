Fans Pleas Are Heard By NBC; Gives New Life To Brooklyn Nine-Nine

May 14, 2018
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

Photo by Scott Kirkland/Fox//PictureGroup

Fans are rejoicing after Brooklyn Nine-Nine got picked up by NBC for a sixth season. Fox canceled the Andy Samberg series and social media erupted in outrage, prompting NBC to step in.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Mike Schur and the show’s cast took to social media late Friday night to celebrate the win. Schur tweeted: “This happened because the fans of the show went berserk. Hey, you were going to go berserk with disappointment if Brooklyn Nine-Nine got taken off the air either way. The fact it helped the show get picked up is just the best possible outcome. So congrats, beserkers! You do it!"

Star Terry Crews thanked Star Wars star Mark Hamill for using his platform on social media to intercede on behalf of the show. On Saturday morning, the actor, who stars as  Sgt. Terry Jeffords on the series, wrote, "@HamillHimself I want to personally THANK YOU Mark for using the power of the force to save Brooklyn Nine Nine! *Wipes dirt off shoulder*."

 

Tags: 
Brooklyn Nine-Nine