FGL's Brian Kelley To Executive Produce TV Show Being Developed By CBS
November 7, 2018
Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley is dipping his toes into the world of television. He will serve as executive producer of a new comedy show being developed by CBS called Bait & Tackle. Deadline.com reports the show "revolves around three adult siblings who must step up to run the family business—a small town bait & tackle shop—when the family patriarch retires."
Bait & Tackle will also be executive produced by Johnny Galecki, who stars in CBS' The Big Bang Theory and ABC’s The Conners.