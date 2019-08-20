FGL's Tyler Hubbard And Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, welcomed son Luca Reed Hubbard into the world on his due date in the wee hours of Monday (August 19th) morning. Luca was born at 3:40 a.m. CT at a Nashville area hospital weighing a healthy 8 lbs., 11 oz.

Tyler shared the news on social media last night writing, "Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life. I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother. I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly. I didn’t think life could get any better but it just did."

Luca joins big sister Olivia Rose, who will be two in December.