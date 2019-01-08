Final Performers Announced For Luke Bryan's "Crash My Playa"

January 8, 2019
Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa - 5th Year Fiesta has released the final performers for the show. Taking place on January 23-26 in Riviera Maya, Mexico, Luke is joined by Jon Langston, Mitchell Tenpenny, Travis Denning, DJ Rock, and many more. 

 

This one's for you, Playa Crashers! Please welcome @lukecombs, @thechrisjanson and @jakeowenofficial to the beach! --

A post shared by Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) on

 

 

