Final Performers Announced For Luke Bryan's "Crash My Playa"

Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa - 5th Year Fiesta has released the final performers for the show. Taking place on January 23-26 in Riviera Maya, Mexico, Luke is joined by Jon Langston, Mitchell Tenpenny, Travis Denning, DJ Rock, and many more.

Our idea of a 5th Year Fiesta: four days and nights with this star-studded crew -- See you on the beach! https://t.co/JqWYfmeEsN pic.twitter.com/Ah66qrKHzG

This one's for you, Playa Crashers! Please welcome @lukecombs, @thechrisjanson and @jakeowenofficial to the beach! --