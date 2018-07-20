First Photos Of Miranda Lambert And New Man Holding Hands In NYC

Miranda Lambert seems to have confirmed the rumors of her latest relationship. As we previously told you, Miranda has been linked to Evan Felker, whose band Turnpike Troubadours, opened up for Lambert on tour. Well, now they’ve finally been spotted out together in public.

“Us Weekly” just published photos of the pair holding hands during an outing in New York this week. “They looked very happy together. They looked closer as the night went on,” an insider tells the mag. “At one point Evan leaned in for a kiss. When the two let themselves be open, they appeared very comfortable together.”

News of Miranda and Evan's reported relationship broke in April, not long after reports surfaced that she had split from beau Anderson East. Felker was supposedly still married to his now estranged wife Staci at the time.