First Set Of CMA Awards Performers Announced

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards are only a couple of weeks away and we finally have an idea of what we can expect from this year’s broadcast.

The first set of performers have just been announced, including Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominionand Keith Urban. Carrie Underwood, who will once again host the show with Brad Paisley, will perform on the show as well. Carrie and Brad will host for 11th consecutive time.

Chris Stapleton leads the pack of this year's nominees with five, including nods for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year for “From A Room: Volume 2,” Male Vocalist of the Year and Single and Song of the Year for “Broken Halos.”

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards air November 14th on ABC, live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.