Flight Waits So Dad Can Watch Birth Of Baby On FaceTime

A photo of a soldier watching the birth of his first child live on his phone while stuck at the airport is going viral. Brooks Lindsey of Mississippi was on his way home to be there for his daughter’s birth, but a delay kept him from getting there in person.

But because of the delay, he watched his wife, Haley, deliver their daughter on FaceTime on his phone. He was getting to see what was happening in the delivery room and how his wife was doing, but then they called to board his flight home, so he said he had to go.

And that’s when his wife’s doctor said the baby was coming, so airport personnel allowed him to wait to see this once in a lifetime event before getting on the plane. A fellow passenger, Tracy Dover, snapped a photo of the sweet moment she witnessed and posted it on Facebook.

“He had to watch the birth of his daughter on FaceTime. He was crying and our hearts were breaking,” Dover writes. “We all gave him space. When we heard that baby cry, we rejoiced for him. I never want us to forget about our soldiers who serve us every day and the sacrifices they make.”